TEAM NEWS: Leicester v Fleetwood

Jamie Vardy could make an appearance against his old club Fleetwood Town as he starts on the bench for tonight's FA Cup third round replay at Leciester's King Power Stadium.

Vardy missed the 0-0 draw at Highbury due to a groin injury but starts on the bench today and could face the club he joined the Foxes for £1m from in 2012.

Meanwhile Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes four changes for today's clash from the side that beat Southend 2-1 in League One on Saturday.

One is enforced with midfielder Toumani Diagouraga cup-tied, George Glendon returns to the side to take his place in the middle of the park.

Gethin Jones makes his first start for the club with Conor McAleny and Jordy Hiwula also coming in to the side in place of Lewie Coyle, Devante Cole and Wes Burns who move to the bench.

Leicester: Jakupovic, Gray, Iheanacho, Silva, Dragovic, Amartey, Slimani, Iborra, Mahrez, Fuchs, Benalouane. Subs: Vardy, ALbrighton, Hamer, Maguire, Okazaki, Ndidi, Barnes.

Referee: Jonathan Moss