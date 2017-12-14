TEAM NEWS: Hereford v Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler makes four changes for tonight's FA Cup second round clash at Hereford's Edgar Street.

Kyle Dempsey has not recovered from the concussion that forced him off in the 2-0 defeat at Wigan.

He is replaced by Aiden O'Neill who has recovered from a knock to start.

Jordy Hiwula, Wes Burns and Baily Cargill all return to the starting line-up with Burns returning to a right wing back role.

Markus Schwabl, Nathan Pond and Lewie Coyle all move to the bench with Rosler opting for a 3-5-2 formation.

The prize is a third round clash with Premier League side Leicester and former Fleetwood hero Jamie Vardy.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill, Bell, O'Neill, Glendon, Sowerby, Cole, Hiwula. Subs: Neal, Coyle, Pond, Hunter, Schwabl, Nadesan, Biggins.

Hereford: Horsell, Oates, O'Shea, Murphy, Green, Deaman, Preen, Dinsley, Mills, Reffell, Symons. Subs: Page, Preston, Smith, Haysham, Bird, Franklin, Harris.

Ref: David Coote.