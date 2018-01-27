TEAM NEWS: Gillingham v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town forward Devante Cole misses out on today's clash at Gillingham.

Fleetwood Town forward Devante Cole misses out on today's clash at Gillingham.

The Gazette understands the reason for his omission from the match day squad is due to injury.

He is replaced in the starting line-up by Conor McAleny with Ash Hunter also replacing Wes Burns in the front three of a 4-3-3 formation.

In total Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler makes four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers last time out.

George Glendon replaces Markus Schwabl in midfield and new PNE loan signing Kevin O'Connor makes his first start for the club at left-back in place of Gethin Jones.

Jones, Schwabl and Burns all move to the bench with Bobby Grant continuing his recovery from a knee injury also on the bench.

Fleetwood: Neal, Coyle, Bolger, Eastham, O'Connor, Diagouraga, Glendon, Dempsey, Hunter, Madden, McAleny. Subs: Cairns, Hiwula, Burns, Grant, Rodgers, Jones, Schwabl.

Gillingham: Holy, O'Neill, Garmston, Ehmer, Zakuani, Hessenthaler, Eaves, Martin, Parker, Reilly. Byrne. Subs: Nelson, Lacey, Wilkinson, Ogilvie, List, Nash Moussa.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.