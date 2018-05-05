TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Walsall

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan makes five changes for his final game as head coach.

Sheridan makes numerous changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Peterborough lasty time out.

Keeper Alex Cairns replaces Chris Neal in goal with England U17 World Cup winner Billy Crellin given the spot on the bench.

Nathan Pond, George Glendon, Jack Sowerby and Conor McAleny also move to the bench as Harrison Biggins, Bobby Grant, Gethin Jones and Toumani Diagouraga return to the line-up.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Bolger, Jones, Diagouraga, Biggins, Dempsey, Grant, Hunter, Madden. Subs: Crellin, Pond, Hiwula, McAleny, Glendon, Sowerby, Morelli.

Walsall: Gillespie, Leahy, Dobson, Guthrie, Cuvelier, Flanagan, Bakayoko, Fitzwater, Roberts, Kouhyar, Cockerill-Mollett. Subs: Roberts, Devlin, Oztumer, Morris, Kinsella, Shorrock, Candlin.

Referee: K Johnson.