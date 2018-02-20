TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Portsmouth

Fleetwood Town's caretaker head coach Barry Nicholson has made a statement with his team for tonight's clash with Portsmouth.

After Uwe Rosler's sacking on Saturday Nicholson takes charge of his first game as caretaker against Portsmouth tonight.

Rosler lost his job after Town slipped to their seventh successive defeat at Doncaster on Saturday.

And Nicholson has made a statement with his first team selection.

PNE loan left back Kevin O'Connor, experienced central midfielder Toumani Diagouraga and striker Jordy Hiwula are all left out of the squad as Nicholson makes three changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Doncaster.

Out go Diagouraga, O'Connor and striker Wes Burns with development squad duo central midfielder Harrison Biggins and left back Joe Maguire coming in with skipper Nathan Pond returning to the side as Nicholson reverts back to the 3-5-2 wing-back formation.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Pond, Bolger, Coyle, Dempsey, Biggins, Grant, Maguire, Hunter, Madden. Subs: Neal, Burns, McAleny, Oliver, Jones, Schwabl, Sowerby.

Portsmouth: McGee, Walkes, Clarke, Burgess, Hawkins, Kennedy, Donohue, Lowe, Chaplin, May, Close. Subs: Bass, Rowan, Whatmough, Deslandes, Smith, Widdrington, Haunstrup.