TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Plymouth

Fleetwood Town defender Cian Bolger misses today's clash with Plymouth due to injury.

Centre back Bolger is not in John Sheridan's match day squad for the game as the Town boss makes three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with MK Dons.

Pond takes Bolger's place in the back four with Gethin Jones and Jack Sowerby also restored to the starting line-up.

Right-footer Jones comes in for Joe Maguire at left-back with Jack Sowerby coming for ex-Plymouth man Toumani Diagouraga.

Former Town hero Antoni Sarcevic is not in Plymouth's match day squad also due to injury but he has made the trip to Highbury.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Pond, Jones, Hunter, Dempsey, Glendon, Sowerby, McAleny, Madden. Subs: Neal, Hiwula, Burns, Grant, Maguire, Diagouraga, Biggins.

Plymouth: Matthews, Sawyer, Songo'o, Ness, Carey, Lameiras, Makasi, Threlkeld, Taylor, Vyner, Fox. Subs: Letheren, Ainsworth, Grant, Taylor-Sinclair, Fletcher, Law, Sangster.