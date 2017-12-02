TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Hereford

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has opted for an ultra attacking line-up and made a change in goal for today's FA Cup clash with Hereford.

Rosler makes four changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Blackpool last weekend and also shifts from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3.

The most notable change is between the sticks with Chris Neal making his first competitive appearance since he featured in Town's 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle last month.

Neal replaces number one Cairns who replaced him as first choice shot-stopper last November and went on to keep 20 clean sheets in 44 league games.

Cairns is not on the bench and has been rested with Town's homegrown England U17 World Cup winner Billy Crellin given the nod for this second round clash against Southern Premier Division side Hereford who are 89 places below Rosler's 10th-placed League One side.

Rolser has also brought forward Ash Hunter back into the starting line-up for Jordy Hiwula and Baily Cargill gets the nod ahead of Cian Bolger in the back three.

The German makes one further change with right wing-back Lewie Coyle recovering from a broken hand to take the place of Jack Sowerby.

That return sees Wes Burns push up front to join Devante Cole and Hunter in a front three with wing-backs Coyle and Amari'i Bell pushing up into midfield roles.

Town have the chance to reach the third round for only the third time in their history if they can beat Peter Beadle's non-league side but like Chorley in the first round, who Town just beat 2-1 thanks to a last gasp Sowerby goal, they are anticipated to be a tough test.

There was a late change on the Hereford team sheet with Rob Purdie pulling up with an injury in the warm-up, he was replaced by Calvin Dinsley with Harry Franklin taking Dinsley's spot on the bench.

Fleetwood: Neal, Eastham, Pond, Cargill, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, Bell, Burns, Cole, Hunter. Subs: Crellin, O'Neill, Hiwula, Bolger, Maguire, Schwabl, Sowerby.

Hereford: Horsell, Oates, O'Shea, Dinsley, Green, Deaman, Preen, Murphy, Mills, Reffell, Smith. Subs: Harris, Page, Symons, Preston, Franklin, Haysham, Bird.

Referee: S Stockbridge.