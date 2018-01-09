TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Bury

Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant is fit enough to start tonight's Checkatrade Trophy clash at Bury.

Grant has not featured since picking up a freak knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers in October but the midfielder is fit enough to start in the middle of the park at Gigg Lane tonight.

Striker Conor McAleny also ups his recovery from an ankle injury as he makes his first start since he played in Town's 2-0 win over Oxford in October.

McAleny, 25, has featured for Town off the bench in their previous three games, the 2-0 win at Bury in League One, the 2-1 home defeat to Bradford City and the 0-0 FA Cup third round draw with Leicester City.

Rosler changes his full starting line-up from that FA Cup game with keeper Alex Cairns returning to the side as Town switch from 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 formation.

Nathan Sheron, Harvey Rodgers and Baily Cargill start in a back three with Victor Nirennold and Joe Maguire utilised at wing-backs.

Grant, Harrison Biggins and Jack Sowerby start in the middle of the park with McAleny and Hiwula up top.

Bury: Ripley, Leigh, O'Connell, Maguire, Ajose, Reilly, Edwards, Skarz, Cooney, Ince, Hanson. Subs: Tutte, Dawson, Aldred, Dai, Bunn, Fasan, Lowe.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Nirennold, Rodgers, Sheron, Cargill, Maguire, Sowerby, Biggins, Grant, Hiwula, McAleny. Subs: Crellin, Hunter, Schwabl, Nadesan, Donohue, Baines, Reid.

Referee: Seb Stocksbridge.