TEAM NEWS: Doncaster v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town's clash at Doncaster Rovers will go ahead despite the sudden appearance of a sink-hole.

A big hole appeared near the half way line at the Keepmoat Stadium around an hour before kick-off.

The sink hole

The appearance of the hole was triggered by a sprinkler but it has been filled in with sand and the referee has allowed the game to go ahead.

In the dressing room Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler makes three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

Centre half Cian Bolger returns from suspension while striker Wes Burns and right-back Lewie Coyle are recalled into a 4-3-3 formation.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby, skipper Nathan Pond and full back Gethin Jones make way and move to the bench.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Bolger, O'Connor, Dempsey, Diagouraga, Grant, Burns, Madden, Hunter. Subs: Neal, Pond, Hiwula, McAleny, Jones, Schwabl, Sowerby.

Doncaster: Marosi, Alcock, McCullough, Mason, Marquis, Rowe, Anderson, Beestin, Kiwomya, Boyle, Coppinger. Subs: Lawlor, Whiteman, Blair, May, Houghton, Kongolo, Baudry.

Referee: D Drysdale.