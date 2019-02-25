Team comes first for Ashley Nadesan after ending long wait for first Fleetwood Town goal against Oxford

He’s had to wait three years for his first Fleetwood Town goal but Ashley Nadesan was more pleased that first strike came in a win for the team at Burton Albion

Nadesan arrived in the summer of 2016 from non-league Horley Town. He was classed as a development squad player by then boss Uwe Rosler and gained just one substitute appearance.

When John Sheridan took over at Highbury 12 months ago, Nadesan was already on loan at Carlisle but last summer new Town boss Joey Barton gave him his chance to prove himself in pre-season.

But with competition up top rife, the 24-year-old was sent back to Carlisle for the first half of this campaign and scored nine goals before his return to Fleetwood last month.

The attacker gained his first start in the 2-2 draw with Oxford on January 12 and has not looked back, scoring the only goal at the Pirelli Stadium.

Nadesan was over the moon to net his first for the club and said: “It was a good feeling.

“First half I should have scored one too but to get the winning goal at a tough place to come to is a good feeling.”

And Nadesan credited top scorer Paddy Madden for his unselfish play to tee him up in the 57th minute.

The goalscorer says he has learned from the club’s other senior attackers Madden, Ched Evans, Ash Hunter and Wes Burns, who played at right-back at the weekend.

Nadesan said: “In the first half Paddy had a little go at me for not sliding him in, but he put it on a plate for me and it just shows the partnership we have got.

“Ever since I have come back from loan at Carlisle they have taught me a lot.

“Paddy, Ched, Ash Hunter, Wes and I have all built off each other and learned from each other.”

The forward also praised Fleetwood’s defence and said it is no fluke they have kept three clean sheets in four games since centre-half Harry Souttar joined from Stoke City,

He said: “Souttar has come in and with Ash Eastham he is a leader. He is talking to James Husband and Alex Cairns.

“You would not think he has come from Under-23 football. He looks like he has been playing men’s football for a while.

“Since Souttar has been here we have had three clean sheets in four.

It is about getting that solidity in the team and we have always known that we have goals in us.

“But it is about keeping it shut at the back, which we have been doing.”