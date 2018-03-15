Survival is the target for Fleetwood Town midfielder

Harrison Biggins might be following in Jamie Vardy’s footsteps but his feet are firmly on the ground and focused on helping Fleetwood Town survive.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Like Vardy, Biggins’ path to Highbury came through Stocksbridge Park Steels and the youngster sees Vardy as an example to follow.

Speaking on following in Vardy’s footsteps, Biggins said: “There are bigger things to think about and I’m still only getting going.

“That is not something I’m thinking about just yet.

“He’s made the same journey that I have made; he was at the same non-league team, came to Fleetwood then went on to bigger things; maybe that might happen, maybe not, we’ll just have to see.”

The 21-year-old is battling it out for a starting spot with Kyle Dempsey and George Glendon who, despite being 23 and 22, have made almost 200 league appearances between them.

Senior pros Toumani Diagouraga, Bobby Grant and Markus Schwabl are also in contention for a starting spot, along with Jack Sowerby while, further forward, boss John Sheridan also has Ash Hunter, Wes Burns, Paddy Madden and Jordy Hiwula.

While he admits being in a relegation battle is difficult Biggins is ready to take any baptism of fire by the scruff of the neck.

He said: “It is difficult because I’ve played in front of names that have been about a bit and know what the score is with being in a relegation battle but the gaffer, Baz (Barry Nicholson) and Muzza (Paul Murray) have put their faith in me to go.

“I’ve just got to continue what I’m doing.”

The youngster also says the fans will have a big part to play when Town head to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

They make the trip, hoping to build on back-to-back draws against MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle as they bid to climb to safety.

Biggins said: “The fans will be massive. You saw on Saturday when we were pushing for the three points, the fans were right behind us and it helps.

“I’m sure they will follow us well and hopefully we can repay them.

“You see the last two games that we have played; we have had plenty of shots and plenty of chances to get three points in both games.

“We have definitely got the quality to stay in this league.

“I thought we were very dominant (against Plymouth); we should have won, we played some good football and we had two penalty shouts that could have changed the game.

“We did not get them; that happens and we have got another good point – hopefully we can get three on the road at Charlton.”