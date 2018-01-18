'Strange' end to defender Jones' proud night for Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town made history as the first team in England to concede a goal after a VAR decision and full-back Gethin Jones says it was a bizarre experience as they crashed out of the FA Cup at Leicester City

READ MORE: VAR verdict dashes Town's FA Cup dream

But the assistant referee was overruled when Jon Moss called for the VAR, who decided the Foxes forward had been played onside by Town skipper Nathan Pond’s heel.

That second goal ended Town’s hopes of dumping former Fleetwood striker Jamie Vardy’s Premier League side out of the cup and Jones, who made his full Town debut at King Power Stadium, says it was a surreal experience.

Jones said: “We found it a bit strange. We were out there for about two minutes waiting on the decision but it is a bit different.

“We were disappointed it was given.”

Jones, who signed from Everton this month, made his Town bow as a late substitute in Saturday’s win at Southend and was pleased to get his first start.

The 22-year-old said: “When they got the Leicester draw I was made up to be coming here.

“I’d only been here a day when the first game was played but then to start the second game .... we made the club proud.

“We were on top at some points in the first half and defended well.

“They did not have many chances – just a (Riyad) Mahrez free-kick – but we had a few good chances when we got the ball down and played. We caused them some problems.

we are disappointed that we lost in the end but it is a great experience for us all.

“I was involved in the first game (as an unused sub) and to be out there in the second leg we all worked hard as a group but you could see the difference that they were Premier League players.

they just had that edge on us in the end and they managed to score those two goal.”

Fleetwood’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final away to Yeovil Town will not take place next week as planned.

Both clubs have stated they are working closely with the EFL to find a suitable date.