Sheridan to bid Fleetwood farewell with no regrets

John Sheridan brought that winning feeling back to Fleetwood Town and says he has no regrets as his short reign comes to an end.

Sheridan lost only one of his first nine games in charge and the 2-0 win over Northampton in March was Town’s first at home in League One since October.

Promoted Wigan Athletic inflicted Sheridan’s only home defeat a fortnight ago, and now he wants to end a three-match losing streak in his 13th and final game before vacating the hot-seat for Joey Barton.

Sheridan said: “I want the fans to enjoy the game but I want to win. A win might lift us two or three places in the league (from 16th).

“I’d like to win for the supporters but I have really enjoyed my time. I have no regrets whatsoever.

“A win would be a good way to finish for myself, for the players, the supporters and everyone involved.”

Sheridan knew when he took over from Uwe Rosler in February that his stay would be short-term but the ex-Oldham man says he leaves with no hard feelings and wishes Town all the best next season.

He added: “It has been very enjoyable. I knew what the case was when I first met the chairman. My goal was to keep the team in the division and I think it’s job done.

“I feel we achieved that after nine games, the Oxford game, with four games to go.

“But credit to the players – they responded to a new manager coming in. We hit the ground running and got the results quickly.

“We probably took our foot off the pedal a little bit in the last couple of games, which disappoints me. But it was massively important that we stayed in the league. I move on and I hope Fleetwood move on.

“They will do that because everything they want to do is in place. Hopefully they can do better because I feel this has not been a good season. They have to reflect on that, learn from what has gone wrong and hopefully they can with the new manager.

“If I was here longer I’d be doing a lot of things differently. A new manager will sort that. He will have his own ideas and way he likes to do things. We are all different and good luck to him. I will be looking at the results and hoping they are a success.”

The hamstring injury which kept Wes Burns out of last Saturday’s defeat at Peterborough is expected to rule him out again and Sheridan said: “Wes can do straight-line running but is struggling with kicking. Everyone else is available.”