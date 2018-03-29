Sheridan’s vote of confidence from Fleetwood Town chairman

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley has hailed the ‘first class’ job John Sheridan has done in moving them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Going into the final eight games of the League One season, Town have a five-point cushion on the bottom four.

Next up is a trip to fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon who are three points below them in the table.

Pilley, who made the decision last month to sack Uwe Rosler and bring in Sheridan, is pleased with the work done by the new boss, who is unbeaten in five.

He said: “John is unbeaten, he has just got on with the job and done it very well - he has shown all of his experience and expertise.

“There is no coincidence that since we made the change he has got the results.

“Sometimes a different voice gets a reaction.”

Despite Rosler’s departure, the Town chairman will always be grateful to the German for his efforts at Highbury.

Last season saw Town finish in the top four before losing in the play-offs.

“Uwe did a great job, he really did,” Pilley said.

“I will always be thankful to him and I think he is a top, top guy but sometimes you do need that different voice.

“Whether it is right or wrong it is the reality of football. John has come in and he has been absolutely first class.”

Sheridan, for his part, has been brought in on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Reports in the national media have linked Joey Barton with taking on the head coach’s role in the summer.

When asked about those rumours Pilley said: “My sole focus is to ensure we do all we can to finish the right side of the line.

“That is all I’m focused on. The only plan is to finish the right side of the line.”