Sheridan is ideal choice for Fleetwood chairman Pilley

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley is confident new boss John Sheridan will live up to his recent reputation as a survival specialist.

Sheridan joined Oldham in January last year and secured the club’s League One status, helped by a 2-0 win over Fleetwood at Boundary Park in April.

He ended his fifth stint at Latics in September and after a break from football he arrives at Highbury with 13 games to go and one aim – to keep Town in the division.

Last time he was looking for a new team boss Pilley opted for a continental manager in German Uwe Rosler to fit into the head coach role under technical director Gretar Steinsson.

Town’s European model remains in place, and this time the club has appointed a no-nonsense manager with experience of relegation battles.

And that experience is what appealed to Pilley as he put his faith in the 53-year-old Mancunian to steady the ship.

And the chairman says Sheridan’s role will be reviewed at the end of the season.

Plley said: “John is exactly the sort of character we need at Fleetwood Town in the current situation.

“He has a proven track record of having an instant impact with clubs and we are confident that will be the case here.

“We have found ourselves in a difficult position in League One and it was important we appointed someone quickly to address this.

“John is here until the end of the season, at which point we’ll review the situation again.

“It’s an agreement which suits both parties at this time.

“I’d like to welcome him to Highbury and can assure him he’ll have the full backing of all the players, staff and supporters to keep ourselves in League One.”

Sheridan’s managerial experience stretches back to the start of the millennium, when he accepted his first caretaker job at Oldham, the club where his 23-year playing career ended.

The other clubs he has managed are Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Notts County.