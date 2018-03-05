Sheridan goes on the attack to beat the drop with Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss John Sheridan says goals are the way to get out of the relegation zone.

Town’s League One fixture at Oxford was postponed on Saturday but they slipped into the bottom four without kicking a ball because Oldham won at Scunthorpe 2-0.

It is the first time Town have been in the drop zone this season and Sheridan says they need to start picking up points with 12 matches remaining.

Next up is a visit from Sheridan’s former club Plymouth on Saturday as Fleetwood aim to win their first league game at Highbury since October.

Speaking about the importance of three points, the head coach said: “I know you have not lost a game if you draw but we need to get points on the board.

“We have players in the team I think can win games. That is the best way of looking at it and the best way of using them. I think as a team we are going to be positive and try to score goals.”

Sheridan says that to get those points Town must play to their strengths, and that means going forward.

With five hungry strikers at his disposal in Paddy Madden, Ash Hunter, Conor McAleny, Wes Burns and Jordy Hiwula, Sheridan is targeting goals.

He said: “If we have got a strength, I definitely think it is going forward.

“I have to stay positive and think positive. Hopefully the players I’m picking and the formation I’m trying to play will give us the best chance of winning.”

Although he is focusing on attack, Sheridan says he is still working on shoring up a defence that last kept a clean sheet against Leicester City in the FA Cup two months ago.

But he added he was happy with the defensive work last time out in the home draw with MK Dons.

Sheridan said: “Don’t get me wrong, I still work defensively. I thought we did well in the last game.

“I thought we were strong and defended well at set-plays and corners.

“Obviously we conceded and our keeper has made one save at an important time, but other than that I don’t think they have created too much, so defensively as a unit I thought we did well.

“But I’d like to think what is going to affect the game more is not our defending, but how we approach the game and us scoring goals against the opposition.

“That is the one thing I have to really look at because we have to win games.”