Sheridan: Fleetwood Town have the facilities to succeed

Former Fleetwood Town manager John Sheridan believes he has left a club that is heading in the right direction once again.

Sheridan had gone into the club in February with Town staring at relegation for the first time under chairman Andy Pilley.

Following the 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers, Pilley made the decision to sack Uwe Rosler less than a year after he had almost taken to the club into the Championship.

Sheridan vindicated that decision, ensuring Fleetwood will be a League One side once more in 2018/19 by guiding Town up to 14th in his 13-game stint.

However, with promotion to the second tier the ultimate aim, Pilley has taken the decision to give Joey Barton his first managerial role next season.

Sheridan knew he would only be in charge at Town for a short space of time but fulfilled the remit he was handed; namely survival ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Having looked back on his time in charge, the former Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Newport, Notts County and Chesterfield boss said Town had the infrastructure in place to be at the other end of the table.

He said: “Facilities-wise you can’t ask for much more, they are probably a little bit spoilt – it is probably too good!

“The chairman is doing a brilliant job, I feel as though the club is going in the right direction.

“He wants everything good for the club and the training ground is a massive plus.

“Everything is going in the right direction but it has been a disappointing season.

“I feel as though with what they have got and everything about the place they should be up the other end. Hopefully I will be looking at you next season and you will be there.”