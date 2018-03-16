Sheridan: Fleetwood's relegation scrap could go to final games

There might be 11 games to go but Fleetwood boss John Sheridan predicts the relegation battle will go down to the wire.

Town are a point off safety heading into tomorrow’s game at Charlton and Sheridan predicts a battle to the death.

And the relegation specialist says it is up to his team to start picking up the points as he bids for his first Fleetwood win after two draws.

Sheridan said: “I’m confident in myself that I can keep them up. It is going to be very tight.

“I can actually see it probably going to the last two games.

“There are a lot of teams involved. One or two of them might think they have enough points but it just does not work like that.

“Rochdale all of a sudden are getting going. I went to watch them the other night (Tuesday’s goalless home draw with Southend).

“They are a really good team. They are fighting for the cause and they believe they can get out of it, so there are about eight or nine teams in it for me and we just have to make sure we are not in the bottom four.

“I can’t keep looking at fixtures asking who is playing who and if they do this or that. If we are not winning games we are going to make it very hard for ourselves.

“We know we have got to look after ourselves and try to win each game.

“If we get the wins as quickly as we can, it will make life very much easier.

“We know it is better if we can get ourselves away from that bottom four.

“I look at the fixtures and I just see it being really tight.

“In the last two games, everyone plays everyone else. It is the old cliche about (focusing only on) the next game.

“We are going to Charlton and we believe we can win the game, then we go to Rochdale on Tuesday – a massive game for us.

“Then Northampton is a massive game leading up to Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers at Easter.

“You could get yourselves into a healthy position. Likewise if you are not picking results up, you can see one or two of the other teams getting away from you.”

Centre-half Cian Bolger could be in the frame for Charlton, having missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Plymouth with a groin injury.

Sheridan said: “We will just assess Cian Bolger on Friday. Everybody else is fine.

“Cian tweaked his groin late in training last Friday. I’m hoping he will be okay but we will see how he is.”