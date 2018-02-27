Sheridan: Fifteen more points are key to Fleetwood's survival

Fleetwood Town’s new boss John Sheridan says the key to survival is a simple one: get 52 points on the board.

His first game in charge saw Town fight back to draw 1-1 with MK Dons at Highbury, leaving them 15 points from Sheridan’s target with 12 games remaining .

That draw also ended an eight-match losing run as Fleetwood started life without Uwe Rosler by moving a point above the drop zone.

Now the 53-year-old will take his new side to Oxford United on Saturday to try to build on that start. Asked after the Dons game what the key to survival is, Sheridan said: “Getting 52 points.

We have just got to stay out of the bottom four. Hopefully we can start winning a few more games and scoring a few more goals. You see the results every week in this division – you don’t know who is going to beat who.

“It is going to be tight. It will go all the way but we are just trying to get the wins we can as quickly as we can and make life a little bit easier.”

He stressed everyone at the club is in this together as the games get no easier and Town bid to bring 15th-placed Oxford back into the mix.

He said: “I think the fans appreciated the way the team battled and tried to get a win. There is going to be nervousness. We are in a vulnerable position, and it is close and tight.

“With the run they have been on, they (the fans) want to win as much as the players do, so we are all in it together. Hopefully we will cross the line and get it done.

“It is more for the players really and the supporters. I’m just the new manager who has come in to keep this team in the division. I’m pleased for the players. It takes that monkey off their back and we move on, take the point.

“Results (elsewhere) are not too bad. It keeps everyone together again. Nobody has really gained anything, so we go to another tough game at Oxford.”

Sheridan is in the midst of his first full week on the training pitch, having had only one day at Poolfoot prior to the MK Dons clash.

He said: “I don’t think the weather will be too good but this week they will see a bit more of me. I will be on the pitch a bit more with them.

“We are still getting to know each other and we will have a game. We will arrange games for the lads who haven’t played.

“I think it is important that people are playing football. We will have a good week which hopefully takes us into the Oxford game in good spirits.”