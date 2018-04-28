Sheridan eyes up next role after leaving Fleetwood Town

‘Watch this space’ is all Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan will say on his next move after stressing he is more than a relegation firefighter.

Sheridan will leave Town after the home clash with Walsall on May 5, having successful orchestrated another escape to build on similar achievements at Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Oldham Athletic.

However, he also has experience at the other end of the table after steering Chesterfield to League Two promotion as well as guiding both Plymouth and Oldham to play-off places.

Five wins and three draws in 11 games have kept Town in League One and Sheridan wants to end his time on a high, starting at Peterborough United today before the final game against Walsall, after which Joey Barton replaces him at Highbury.

“I’ve been asked many questions regarding myself,” Sheridan said.

“I’m a big believer in what will be, will be.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, I appreciate the chairman (Andy Pilley) giving me the job in the first place.

“I have not done myself any harm and the most important thing for me is that I have come in to keep the team in the league and that is what I have done.

“It is not for me to say whether I have done a good job or whatever, or whether I can get another job.

“Obviously I want to be in football so what will be, will be.

“I feel I have done alright here but my main aim was to keep the team in the league and whether it looks good for me, so be it.

“But I’m pleased for the players and I’m pleased for the club.

“It is a good club and the most important thing was staying in the division.

“What will come for me, we will just wait and see.

“Obviously I want to be in the game; I want to be managing and I don’t want to be getting this name where I just save teams because I have done a lot better in my career than that suggests but, like I say, I won’t tell you what I have done.

“If other people feel as though I can benefit them then they will employ me.

“Just watch this space, that is all I can say really.”