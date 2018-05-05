Sheridan: Consistency is key for Fleetwood Town’s players

As he bids farewell to everyone at Fleetwood Town, John Sheridan has given his successor Joey Barton one key that he has to unlock to thrive in League One next term: consistency.

John Sheridan leaves Fleetwood Town after today's final game

It has been one of the buzz words all season and the magic ingredient many credit with Shrewsbury Town’s surprise promotion push.

Ahead of his final game as Town boss this afternoon against Walsall, Sheridan spelled out the need for managers to know exactly what they will get from their players game in, game out.

Having replaced Uwe Rosler mid-season and guided Town to safety, he also pulled no punches about a season which saw Town striving to escape the bottom four a year on from their fight to gain automatic promotion into the Championship.

He said: “It has been a disappointing season.

“They had a good season last year, very close to getting out of the league then, this year, very close to going the other way and dropping a division.

“That is unfortunately the level of football we are at, very inconsistent.

“If you get players who are consistent they will probably get a move to a higher league.

“It is a massive thing, consistency in your game; it is no good being up and down.

“You have to get consistency in your game and if you do that as a team you have got a good chance.

“I think Shrewsbury have proved that to most teams in League One.

“They have not been the best team but they have been consistent in the way they play, players getting a seven every week rather than a nine one week and a four the next.

“It’s just a bit of consistency, but that is a job for the new manager!”