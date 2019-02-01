Sheffield United striker Ched Evans will remain at Fleetwood Town after Bolton Wanderers' deadline day bid falls through

Sheffield United striker Ched Evans will remain on loan at Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season after Bolton Wanderers' deadline day bid fell through

The 30-year-old has so far netted 12 times for Town during his season-long loan from the Blades.

Sunderland had been linked with a move for the striker but Championship side Bolton were the club intent on luring the Welshman.

Evans was at Bolton's Macron Stadium on deadline day and ready to make the switch back to the second tier only for a deal to collapse.

The Blades would have had to recall Evans from Highbury and then secure a fresh deal with Wanderers.

But instead Evans will be available to lead the line when Fleetwood host Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday.

Evans was not the only Town striker subject to deadline day interest as Ashley Nadesan was linked with a return to Carlisle United.

Reports in Cumbria claimed Fleetwood turned down a 'substantial bid' for the forward, who scored nine goals in his 28-game loan stint at Carlisle this season.

But The Gazette understands the League Two side only made a bid to sign the striker on loan for the remainder of the term.

Town did make a deadline-day signing that will be announced on February 1.