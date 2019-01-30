Rumoured Sunderland target and Sheffield United striker Ched Evans 'enjoying' loan spell at Fleetwood Town

He's the latest Fleetwood Town striker to be linked with a move to promotion-chasing Sunderland but Sheffield United loan star Ched Evans has said he is happy at Highbury.

Evans, 30, has netted 12 times for Town this term and is part of a strikeforce that has been firing on all cylinders.

The club rubbished rumours of a move to the Stadium of light for 16-goal striker Paddy Madden earlier today.

But now reports from BBC Sheffield claim the Black Cats have asked the Championship Blades to recall Evans from his season-long loan and send him to Wearside.

That decision would be out of Town's hands and the club must wait to see if Blades boss Chris Wilder recalls the forward before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday.

Town are 10th in League One, 14 points behind fifth-placed Sunderland.

Asked earlier this month about his time at Town, Evans said: "I'm really enjoying it. I'm enjoying playing, getting minutes under my belt and scoring a few goals is a bonus. I enjoy being at Fleetwood."

He added: "The atmosphere is really good ... other than on a Monday if we lose!

"But the atmosphere around the place is always buzzing."