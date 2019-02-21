Ross Wallace wants Fleetwood Town to maintain unbeaten 2019 away record at Burton Albion

Fleetwood Town are unbeaten away in 2019 and midfielder Ross Wallace is keen to keep that run going at Burton Albion on Saturday

Fleetwood managed to end a run of seven straight away defeats in League One with a 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day.

Town have not lost on their travels since, following a 1-1 draw at Rochale with wins at AFC Wimbledon 3-0 and Bradford City 1-0.

Now they head to the Brewers aiming to keep that unbeaten streak going.

And Wallace points to the change of formation just before that 3-0 win at the Dons as the key to Town finding their self-belief.

He said: “It has come down to that new formation. We have kind of played with that three in midfield.

“We feel we can win all our games away from home. We have not won as many as we would have liked but in recent weeks our performances away from home have been really good.

“Burton are a good side but we beat them here and are looking to do the same.”