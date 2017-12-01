Rosler wary of the ghost of Radford

Uwe Rosler has been giving his boys a history lesson to ensure lightning does not strike twice as they prepare to host the architects of arguably the biggest FA Cup upset of all time, Hereford.

Hereford FC is the reincarnated version of Hereford United, who famously dumped Newcastle out of the cup in the third round in 1972.

Ricky

George netted the winner but it was Ronnie Radford’s 30-yard rocket, and the images of him being held aloft by the fans at Edgar Street, that have been immortalised in stories of FA Cup magic.

Rosler is determined the Southern Premier Division side won’t emulate that upset tomorrow but he says Radford’s goal is what the cup is all about.

He said: “Hereford scored one of the most famous FA Cup goals. I just watched it this morning.

“I watched their supporters storming on the pitch afterwards. That is what the FA Cup is about and I have shown the players.

“Hereford are enjoying it, we are enjoying it and everything is made for a tough encounter. Hopefully we will use our home advantage.”

Rosler’s men just avoided d a cup upset at Chorley in the first round. Right wing-back Lewie Coyle was sent off that day and will finally return to the squad after serving his suspension and recovering from the broken hand.

Rosler says that Chorley game, which saw late goals by Devante Cole and Jack Sowerby overcome Marcus Carver’s opener, has taught his 10th-placed League One men not to underestimate anyone.

The head coach said: “I think in one way it helps that the players understand we cannot underestimate anybody. I think we highlighted the fact that Fleetwood Town are not the biggest name in the competition.

“We can’t and should never underestimate anybody, especially as we all know where we come from. We are looking forward to the game. They will bring a lot of people and it will be a good atmosphere.

“That always motivates us and gets a little bit more out of everybody, and we need to play the game at our tempo, with our ability and our aggression, like we did against Blackpool.

“Hereford are a successful team this season. They know what they are doing. They have not lost an away game.

“They know they can score if they put the ball in the box and bodies in the box, and hope things drop for them.

“We just need to find a way to keep them away from our half and our box by playing football in their half. That is what we try to do – play on the front foot, be aggressive and create opportunities.”