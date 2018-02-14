Rosler salutes spirit after sixth straight defeat for Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler praised his men for their fighting spirit despite slipping to their sixth straight defeat.

Shrewsbury’s 2-1 win at Highbury sent them to the top of League One but left Town just two points above the drop zone in 18th.

Town fought back from Shaun Whalley’s goal in first-half injury time as Paddy Madden levelled in the 60th minute but a Nathan Thomas strike sealed it eight minutes from time.

Rosler praised his players’ efforts and said: “We are conceding late goals and the players are not rewarding themselves. The players are working really hard. They are showing spirit.

“They never give up and as a young group of players I admire them for that.

“Because I have played in teams and worked in teams who have downed tools in such situations and none of our players did that. I admire them for that.”

Rosler started with a 4-4-1-1 formation before reverting to 4-3-3.

He explained: “We played against a top team and changed the shape.

“We needed to do that because we had been conceding too many goals.

“We need to protect certain players by having a more compact shape.

“They scored in the last 10 seconds of the first half – that is us. It is not going in our favour

“In general I felt they were the better team in the first half but second half the players showed a great spirit.

“Nobody downed tools; everyone tried their best. Confidence is not very high but we fought hard against a team top of the league.

“We got the equaliser and then from a throw-in we get countered in the 82nd minute and conceded a very late goal again.

“That is the story of the game and the story of the last month.”