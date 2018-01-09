Rosler's ready to make more history at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town may face one of the least glamorous ties in FA Cup fourth round but that will not stop Uwe Rosler bidding to smash yet more records.

Under head coach Rosler Town have secured their highest-ever Football League placing and points tally, and last Saturday they faced a Premier League side for the first time in a competitive clash.

That 0-0 draw with Leicester City has secured a third-round replay at the King Power Stadium next Tuesday, with the winners to visit Town’s League One rivals Peterborough in the last 32 of the FA Cup.

But before that second date with ex-Fleetwood hero Jamie Vardy’s Foxes, Rosler is concentrating on the week ahead – winning at Bury tonight to reach the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy and then Saturday’s league trip to Southend United.

Speaking after last night’s draw, Rosler said: “To be honest I’m focussing on going to Leicester. It is not like we are in a position where we can look beyond that game. First we need to concentrate on the Bury game, then Southend and then Leicester.

“At Leicester our chances will be a little bit less than at home but our team will be as motivated as they were at home.

“The Cod Army will travel and I’m sure we will give it our best. We will be massively motivated and you never know. There is still a good chance for us.

“Everything has to be perfect, then we can make this fantastic cup upset. We have smashed so many records it will be nice to smash another (by reaching the fourth round for the first time).”

“The boys were in good spirits on Monday. We will probably play a slightly different team at Bury on Tuesday but we need to continue our good form from the recent four games.”