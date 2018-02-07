Rosler's landmark game ends in agony for Fleetwood

Uwe Rosler marked his 100th game in charge at Fleetwood but the only presents were provided by his Town side as they gifted Yeovil a passage through to the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Cian Bolger gave Town the lead at Huish Park but the Glovers were level at half-time courtesy of Wes Burns’ own goal.

The League Two side took the lead as Corey Whelan took advantage of Town’s ongoing problems defending at set-pieces, and although Jordy Hiwula (above) levelled the home side scored an injury-time winner when Francois Zoko punished Kevin O’Connor’s lapse at the back.

Rosler said his men must love the pain as they fell to their fifth straight defeat and lost to another last-gasp goal.

He said: “We were completely in control. I counted two shots from them and two goals in the second half.

“I think we were the better side, no question. We pushed them back. Second half they were just defending and did not trouble us at all.

“We caused ourselves the problem by gifting them the two goals.

“Yeovil were well organised. They punished our mistakes.

“Defensively we are very nervous. We are regularly conceding two or three goals. When you are conceding that amount you cannot win football games.

“The substitutions – Ash Hunter, Kyle Dempsey, Harrison Biggins – helped us to get a grip of the game. Biggins got on the ball a lot more than Markus Schwabl did.

“We got more structure in our game and I fancied us on penalties. To lose that game is impossible and again two shots from outside the box...

“To lose in the last minute ... we look like we like pain because we are giving ourselves so much pain and we are not stopping it. I don’t like that pain.

“We are losing too many games at the end of matches.

“To lose that game was not necessary. They did not trouble us one little bit in the second half but that is the way it is at the moment.”

And Rosler was far from happy with Preston North End loanee O’Connor for his role in the winning goal.

He said: “Individual mistakes cost us. Kevin comes from a Championship club and we expect better from him to deal with that.”