Rosler ready for a rollercoaster ride with Fleetwood Town squad

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler believes his side has evolved since they losing to Gillingham last month – but stressed there will be more ups and downs in the second half of the season.

Town had an inconsistent start but since their 2-0 defeat against today’s hosts at Highbury, they have won three out of five and now sit 13th, a point behind the Gills.

Amari’i Bell may have gone but Rosler’s side has been strengthened by the arrivals of Paddy Madden, Toumani Diagouraga, Gethin Jones and Kevin O’Connor.

Town have also been boosted by the returns from injury of Conor McAleny and Bobby Grant while, on paper, they are now a more experienced outfit than the one that lost to the Gills.

Rosler said: “We will be, this year, a team who has up and downs; that will not change, it is how we cope with that.

“I hope we learn throughout the season to cope with those disappointments or challenges better. to not lose our confidence and keep our standards high ineverything that we do, keep on believing that we are doing the right thing.

“After the season I think that team will come out to be better footballers.

“After last season there was a lot of expectation on us and we needed to learn to cope with that.

“When you have a group that have many years in professional football, they find it easier to cope with that.

“We are that sort of club; we have a lot of young players and I think they will get better going through ups and downs.

“You are not always having sunshine; you need to experience the storm to appreciate the sun.”