Rosler: Pressure will be off Fleetwood at Wigan

Uwe Rosler says there is more pressure on Fleetwood to get a result at Hereford next week than at his old club Wigan this Saturday.

Town have won only one of their last nine League One games and head to the leaders as underdogs.

Next Thursday they will be favourites for the FA Cup second-round replay at Hereford as 89 league places separate the clubs. Then the pressure will be on for Fleetwood to secure a Highbury tie against Jamie Vardy’s Leicester.

Rosler, who was sacked by Wigan in 2014 after guiding them to an FA Cup semi-final, hopes the lack of pressure at the DW Stadium this weekend helps his side to play their football, as they did in Tuesday’s 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Chesterfield.

The head coach said: “There was less pressure in the Checkatrade competition and you certainly saw more flow and more confidence in our game. When we go to Wigan there is less pressure, so I hope we can use it in a similar fashion.”

Rosler, who is 16/1 in the betting to return to the Championship as Hull City boss, was pleased with Town’s first victory since knocking Chorley out of the FA Cup a month ago.

Rosler said: “Things always go easier and better when you are winning games. The players deserve a lot of credit for Tuesday because they played some good football and showed a great mentality.

“We played really well as a team offensively and defensively. In the second half we defended really well from the front to our goalkeeper.

“I’m happy for the boys because they will gain confidence from that.”

Rosler rested keeper Alex Cairns and gave Chris Neal a chance his stake a claim to hold on to the gloves at Wigan.

Speaking of Neal’s performance against Chesterfield, Rosler said: “It was a solid performance. In general our defenders played very well.”

Jack Sowerby and Alex Reid scored the goals and the former is certain to be in the squad this weekend.

But despite his goal, 22-year-old Reid may still have to wait for a first-team shot after a disappointing loan spell at Wrexham in the National League.

As to the possibility of players who impress in the Checkatrade being rewarded with more opportunities, Rosler said: “We have done that all season.

“When you go back to our games in the group stages, you will see there was always one who impressed and made the step into the first team for the following league game or the game after. That will happen again this weekend.”

