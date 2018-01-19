Rosler pleased Fleetwood subs keep sinking opposition

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler paid tribute to his players after it emerged the club are League One’s supersub experts.

Town have scored the most goals off the bench in the division this season with eight through substitutes.

Those goals have come from Wes Burns, Devante Cole, Jordy Hiwula, Aiden O’Neill, Paddy Madden and three from Ash Hunter.

Only Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Notts County’s Kevin Nolan have thrown on more goalscoring substitutes than Rosler.

It was a stat that Rosler certainly enjoyed with all six of his strikers battling for a place in the starting three ahead of their Blackburn Rovers clash.

Rosler said: “I need to take that stat into our recruitment meeting!

“Because that is exactly what I say all the time. We need to have a good number of strikers to keep that momentum going because I think we will be hardly a team who run over teams, winning 3-0 or 4-0 in the first half.

“We are a team who has to stay in games and then when we play the squad.

“That is a very good stat. It would have been even better if Conor McAleny had been more available.”

Defender Ash Eastham is back in contention after limping off in Town’s FA Cup draw with Leicester City earlier this month.

For good measure, Rosler is also boosted by his options in midfield with Toumani Diagouraga ree to feature after missing the midweek defeat at Leicester through being cup-tied.

Rosler said: “Ash Eastham is doing fine, he had trained from Wednesday onwards and he is in contention.

“It was not a big injury, it was a minor injury that stopped him continuing against Leicester and I think that we needed to make sure we got rid of it.

“I think I have always said Fleetwood Town is never about one player.

“It was never like that last year, it was never like that this year.”

Meanwhile Town’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Yeovil Town has been provisionally moved from next week to February 6.

The clash has been moved due to Yeovil’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United next Friday – but could be switched again if there is a replay.