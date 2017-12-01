Rosler: No plans to recall Haughton to Fleetwood

He scored one of the goals of this season’s FA Cup but Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says there is no plan to recall Chorley loan star Nick Haughton.

Haughton, 23, has netted 10 times for Matt Jansen’s National League North side.

The midfielder scored a wonder goal from inside his own half to beat Ashton Athletic in the third qualifying round, then netted a hat-trick in the replay at Boston United that sent Chorley through to the first round for the first time in 27 years.

Unfortunately for Haughton, that tie would be against his parent club and he was unable to feature as Town came from behind to win 2-1 at Victory Park.

As Fleetwood prepare to face Southern Premier Division side Hereford in the second round today, Rosler says there is no plan to call the in-form midfielder from his season-long loan.

Rosler said: “If I thought he could make us better I would recall him today.

“We expect our best development squad players to go out on loan and make a big impact. That is what Nick has done.

“At the moment, with the way we play and the way we set-up, there are no further thoughts on bringing him immediately back. That can change through injuries, suspension.”

Forward Conor McAleny is back training after an ankle injury ... but not with the first team. Rosler said: “He is with the fitness and medical department.”

The players spent time in Dublin on an early Christmas bash this week and Rosler feels it was important to maintain good spirits.

He said: “I call it a team bonding exercise, which I think is absolutely important for a group of players in a completely different environment than the training ground or the stadium. I think it can only be good.”