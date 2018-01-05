Rosler: Madden can fulfill David Ball's role at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler wants January signing Paddy Madden to be the club's new David Ball.

The 27-year-old has an abundance of League One pedigree, having arrived at Town on the back of a four-year stint at Scunthorpe United.

When Madden arrived at Poolfoot Farm, one of the first chats he had with Rosler was about his play-off final goal that sent Yeovil Town on the way to a 2-1 win over Rosler’s Brentford side in 2013.

It sent the Glovers into the Championship and Rosler wants more of the same, while also hoping he can fill the gap created by Ball’s exit in the summer.

He said: “Paddy is a player with the right pedigree, the right personality, what our club needs but also what our dressing room needs.

“We need somebody, like David Ball last year who helped those young players on the pitch.

“Players look up to him and I think, when you see his record, they will look up to him and they will listen to him and I think he has a bubbly, positive personality that can only be good for us.”

Madden becomes Rosler’s sixth striker alongside Conor McAleny, Devante Cole, Ash Hunter, Jordy Hiwuala and Wes Burns, who are battling for a starting spot.

Though Madden will only come into contention for selection for Town's next League One clash at Southend on January 13 as he is cup-tied for Town's clash with Leicester tomorrow and Tuesday's Checkatrade game at Bury.

Rosler is pleased by that healthy competition with Bobby Grant also able to play up front and hoped to be back from injury for that Southend clash.

Should one of those strikers leave in the transfer window – with Cole the likeliest – then Rosler admits he will not be replaced as he wants to end January with at least five strikers.

He said: “You can never have too many strikers.

“You have seen that this season, Bobby has been used as a striker.

“At times we did not have enough options. There is interest around Devante and we need to see how that pans out for the next month.

“I think it is important that we do our business and get the players in before we consider letting players out.

“I think we need options in certain areas. I think that made us good last year, that was one of the reasons why we were good.

“It is no coincidence that we are pressing in the front three more consistently and better especially when I have two strikers sitting on the bench, raring to come on.

“Competition can only be good. It either gets the best out of people or people fall off the cliff.

“I think in our case last year, competition, especially up front, inspired all the strikers because everybody was scoring goals.

“With certain qualities available you need at least five players for three positions.”