Rosler: Learning to win is next challenge

Uwe Rosler says his young Fleetwood team must build on a blank blueprint and learn how to win games.

Rosler’s Town bounced back from a 1-0 defeat at MK Dons to pick up a 0-0 draw with Doncaster on Saturday.

And as his inconsistent side head to Walsall tonight, the head coach says the challenge they face is to build on their good play and learn how to get three points.

Rosler said: “It is important that we build confidence and that we believe we can keep a clean sheet. That will allow us to win games with a good counter and one goal

“I think it is important that we find a good balance between getting clean sheets and attacking in the right way.

“I felt we had a good balance against Doncaster. When we attacked that was good. The way we attacked at Blackburn was very good and the way we played at MK Dons in general was very good

“The thing that has to change is that we need to learn how to win games. That is a challenge for a young side that had an average age of 23.

“It will not be easy at Walsall – no game in this league is. We need to be on top of our game, top motivated and be prepared to work extremely hard to get something out of the game.”

One player Rosler feels has the attributes to help Town win games is striker Ashley Hunter.

He has found regular starts hard to come by this season but that could change, with attackers Conor McAleny and Bobby Grant injured and current first-choice duo Devante Cole and Jordy Hiwula failing to fire in the last two outings. Town’s other fit first-team striker Wes Burns is expected to feature at wing-back again as Lewie Coyle completes his three-match ban.

And Rosler says Hunter (left), 22, is valuable to his side. He added: “It is very well documented how highly I rate Ashley Hunter. He has to be in the right frame of mind –he is that at the moment.

“He is a valuable player who is very important for us, either starting games or coming from the bench, because he has very good attributes that we need to win games.”

With George Glendon also a doubt, there could be places up for grabs at Walsall.

He said: “We have three games in a week, so we need to rotate in positions where we have back-up. Everybody has a role to play. We have quite a small squad where everybody has to contribute.

“This club chose players because of their ability, their character to contribute.

“I always say to the players they you have to be prepared to play maybe when you don’t expect it. That is now the time to show to us what they can deliver.”