Rosler: Honesty is vital in Fleetwood's derby build-up

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says honesty is needed in his squad to prevent a derby day demolition.

Rosler has said that if Town play like they did in Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat at Walsall, then local rivals Blackpool will “steamroller” them at their Highbury fortress on Saturday.

Town’s head coach sat down with his players yesterday to discuss their defeat at the Banks’s Stadium in the hope they will learn from it.

And Rosler says his young players will have a big career ahead of them ... if they fight for it.

He said: “We will always make mistakes. That is not the problem for me – it is the other part of the game that has to be right, especially where you have a young, energetic team. Everybody should fight and run for their future to have a career in football. We have a lot of good players, who have big possibilities and opportunities in their lives going forward.

“I think it is very important to play as a team. I’ve seen things arising in the last weeks but you always try to put them back. On Tuesday there were things I saw for the first time.

“For a club like us the three pillars –fitness, organisation and morale – have to be right. When one of them is not right, then we are not in a position to compete.

“I think we have to be honest, and put what we see and what we feel right up there. We need to discuss it as a group.”

And once the dust has settled, Rosler will look forward to the Blackpool clash as Town bid to improve on a run of one win in eight League One games which has seen them slip to 12th – two places below Pool.

Rosler said: “I look forward to the game very much but we need to be much better than Tuesday. Now we need to build for the derby because I think with a performance like that (at Walsall) Blackpool will steamroller us.”

The game is anticipated to be a sell-out and Fleetwood have advised Blackpool fans without tickets not to travel to Highbury. The Seasiders have sold their allocation of 963 and no away tickets will be available on the day.

A Town statement read: “Club officials are working closely with the local police and Blackpool FC’s safety team to ensure any away supporters attempting to gain access into the home stands are refused entry.

“We will have a number of spotters in operation to ensure that anyone who is identified as having entered the ground in the wrong areas will be ejected without any refund on their ticket. A zero tolerance policy will be adopted with this regard.”