Rosler happy with Hunter and Fleetwood forwards

Uwe Rosler is pleased to head into the New Year with his forwards in form and healthy competition up front after the return of Conor McAleny.

Rosler's shift to a 4-3-3 formation has seen Town pick up back-to-back wins at Oldham and Bury this festive period as they put a run of just one win from 12 league games to bed.

Devante Cole and Ash Hunter scored the goals in the 2-1 win at Boundary Park and 2-0 win at Bury.

And Rosler is happy for Hunter, 22, who followed up from netting his first since the 3-0 win at Bradford in September at Oldham with another at Bury.

But he also praised the other two of his starting front three Cole and Wes Burns and is pleased with the options he had on the bench with McAleny back from an ankle injury and Jordy Hiwula also raring to go.

Now as Town prepare to host Bradford tomorrow Rosler has a plethora of striking options.

He said: "I'm happy for Ash Hunter.

"Goals give confidence and at the moment he is a player that can run every second day no problem, as long as he has confidence and his head is right.

"At the moment his head is really right, he is good Hunter at the moment and I'm really happy with the way he linked up with Devante Cole and Wes Burns.

"We had good energy all over the pitch but I think our front three pushed them back and wore them out a little bit.

"Now we are in a position where I can look back at our bench and see Conor McAleny, Jordy Hiwula and we can freshen things up at any point in the game.

"Both players had a very good impact when they came on."

And Rosler says it was a deserved three points at Bury.

He said: "It was a game that the team who would make the most mistakes would lose the game on a very difficult pitch.

"We played with a front three so we tried to force the issue and their back line will make mistakes and that is exactly what happened.

"I felt in the first 15 minutes we struggled a little bit.

"They targeted our right hand side and put a lot of physical pressure on us.

"They pushed us back and in that period we did not look solid.

"We stablised ourselves and after 15 minutes we were the better team, we looked a threat on the counter.

"I think the front three were more connected and competed better, we looked a threat for the rest of the game.

"They had one big chance in the second half when Chris Neal made a fantastic save (from Jones), apart from that we looked defensively very solid.

"We looked even more threatening on the counter."