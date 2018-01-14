Rosler hails the impact of new signings Madden, Diagouraga and Jones after Southend United win

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler hailed his three new signings Paddy Madden, Toumani Diagouraga and Gethin Jones for their debuts in the 2-1 win at Southend United.

Madden, 27, came off the bench for a match-winning cameo as he teed-up former Plymouth man Diagouraga for the opener in the 57th minute.

Striker Madden, who Town snapped up for a six-figure sum from League One rivals Scunthorpe, then signed a debut goal of his own five minutes later.

Jones, signed from Everton, came on for the final 10 minutes to replace Lewie Coyle at right-back.

Rosler said of Madden: “Very good. That is what we bought him for. I think he gave us calmness on the ball. He gave us the right ball at the right time. In the first half we did not have that calmness about us.

“In Diagouraga I think we saw a physical presence. we look bigger, we look more men on the pitch.

“I think he gives us technique, when you actually see how good technically he is for such a big lad he. He has game experience and he has fitness. He can run all day long.

“He fulfils a lot of criteria that we were looking for and I’m very happy he has continued with his goalscoring ability from Plymouth.

“I’m happy for the three lads. Also Gethin came on, made his debut and we won.”

Rosler said Fleetwood are starting to resemble the side that finished in the top four last season.

He also highlighted the defence and praised full-back Amari’i Bell for putting in the performance of the day, despite Town mulling over a bid from Blackburn Rovers for the 23-year-old.

Rosler said: “Those two experienced players (Madden and Diagouraga) have qualities and they have shown that on Saturday but I should not forget everybody else, especially Nathan Pond, the centre-halves and Amari’i Bell.

“It is not easy under those circumstances for a young player like that to think about his future. He has to make a decision, and to perform like he did I take my hat off to him. For me it was the performance of the day .

“(That) was more like us from last year – staying in games.

“They had forced a type of football on us in the first half, where our young team can have problems.

“We did not give them anything.

“Even in the first half we had the two best chances on the counter-attack we had the two versus one with Wes Burns, where we need to get a better end product.

“Devante Cole’s header was cleared off the line after a free-kick from Ash Hunter.

“In general they tried to squeeze us. They tried to play percentage football on free-kicks and corners, where they are normally very good.

“We stood firm, stayed in the game and the two centre-halves have been tremendous.

“In the second half, our fitness paid dividends and now I can bring people on from the bench who can decide a game for us. That is exactly what happened.

“People are coming back from injury and we have a more balanced and stronger squad than two months ago.”