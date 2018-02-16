Rosler: Fleetwood Town must avoid defeat at Doncaster

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says it is imperative to leave Doncaster Rovers with something tomorrow.

Town are two points off the drop zone and three behind Rovers.

Given that league position and Town’s current six-game losing spree Rosler says Town need a point at least.

He said “It’s an important game, we want to win every match.

“I think it is important that we come away from Doncaster with some points in the bag.

“They are near us in the league, so it is very important we leave with something.

“The players know what they do well and what they need to do to improve.

“The main thing for these players is to learn how to cope with our current situation.

“You’re in the trenches, you’re firefighting, you get help from your team-mates, coaching staff and the fans, but in the end you’re in that fight and that is the biggest learning curve for our players.

“We need to cope with the pressure and still be able to produce confident performances.

“Good players learn quicker than others, and we have a lot of good players here.”

Cian Bolger returns from a two match suspension and Rosler says he is a key man for Town at both ends of the pitch.

He said: “For us he is very important.

“Cian has been our player of the season last year and he is improved steadily month-by-month since I’ve been here. He is our vice-captain and very important defensively and offensively, so it’s good to have him back.”