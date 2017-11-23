Rosler: Fleetwood need injured Grant's spirit in derby

One Fleetwood player who knows just how much it would mean for the Cod Army to beat Blackpool tomorrow is Bobby Grant.

He will be on the treatment table rather than the Highbury pitch, though head coach Uwe Rosler wants more of that sorely missed Grant character and spirit from the rest of his team in the derby clash.

Grant’s two-year spell at Bloomfield Road was not a great success but the attacker hasn’t looked back since moving to Highbury in the summer in 2015, scoring a goal to keep Town up on the final day of the following season and relegating the Seasiders to League Two in the process.

The 27-year-old picked up a knee injury in last month’s draw at Blackburn and, like Conor McAleny (ankle), misses tomorrow’s clash.

Lewie Coyle is available but faces a fight for his shirt, given the form of forward Wes Burns at right wing-back in the three games Coyle was suspended.

Rosler, whose side have won only one of their last eight in League One, says they would never have lost 4-2 at Walsall on Tuesday with team player Grant in the side, though he looks forward to shaking up his 12th-placed squad in the New Year window.

The Town boss said: “With players like Bobby Grant we would not have lost at Walsall, simple as that.

“I miss a player with his attributes, his ability and character on the pitch.

“We need players back. That will take some time but the good thing is we are not so far away from January.”

There will be a familiar foe in the Blackpool goal for Town defender Baily Cargill.

The centre-half and Pool keeper Ryan Allsop are both on loan from Premier League Bournemouth.

They met up for a meal earlier in the campaign but there will be no niceties tomorrow as Cargill bids to return to the south coast with the bragging rights.

He said: “I don’t think I have ever played against someone else from Bournemouth on loan, so it will be different. He is a lovely lad and we get on well off the pitch.

“It will be nice to see him but when you get on the pitch the main aim is to win. It will be nice to score one past him for when we go back.”