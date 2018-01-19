Rosler: Fleetwood earned FA Cup cash bonanza

Fleetwood Town’s FA Cup journey came to an end at Leicester City but they have more than just have memories to reflect on – there’s a hefty six-figure cash boost too.

Town boss Uwe Rosler says the five-game cup run which ended with Tuesday’s third-round replay against the Foxes helped to fund this month’s transfer deals.

The cash windfall was due largely to four of those five games being chosen for TV coverage.

After Leicester, Town face another Premier League-winning club tomorrow, when League One promotion favourites Blackburn Rovers visit Highbury.

Last weekend’s Southend slayers Paddy Madden and Toumani Diagouraga are in contention after being ineligible to face the Foxes.

Asked how much money the club made from the run, Rosler said, “A lot!” and added: “But it is fair. Nobody gave us that – we earned it as a club through very hard work.

“I think a lot of clubs need to respect that because when we buy a player like Paddy Madden that comes through hard work.

“We have a chairman (Andy Pilley) who is very wealthy but also the money we generate as a football club helps our chairman to do things like this.”

Rosler expressed his pride in his players’ performance at the King Power but says recovery is key as they bid to stop third-placed Blackburn’s charge.

Rosler said: “We had a great run, a fantastic run for the club and the players, a great experience. I’m really proud of my players. I said well done to everyone.

“Now we are concentrating on Blackburn. We invested a lot in Tuesday. We need to make sure we get ready.”

Rosler says no-one is guaranteed a starting place, not even goalscoring debutants Diagouraga and Madden. He said: “They are in consideration. They have to train well and see where that takes them.”