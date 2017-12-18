Rosler calls on Fleetwood to regroup fast after stunning defeat

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler admitted Sunday’s loss to Peterborough United was tough to take.

With two minutes of normal time left, Town were 2-1 up at Highbury thanks to goals from Amari’i Bell and Cian Bolger.

Jack Sowerby saw a free-kick hit the Peterborough bar before Jack Marriott levelled and Danny Lloyd punished Alex Cairns’ error for the 90th-minute winner.

There was still time for Devante Cole to head against the visitors’ bar as Rosler’s players were left to contemplate how three points had disappeared into the freezing air.

The head coach said: “I’m disappointed but mostly for my players – with two minutes of regular playing time left, 2-1 up and then losing the game,

“I have lost a few games – some heavily – but I can’t remember losing a game like that in those circumstances. My players played with a lot of character and a lot of will to win.

“Even at 3-2 down we had a chance, which shows they have the spirit to never give up but it was a big kick in the teeth.

“Now we have to regroup again quickly and make sure we are ready for Friday (when Gillingham are the visitors to Highbury).”

Without a league win since October One, Town had gone into the game buoyed by Thursday’s FA Cup win at Hereford FC which had booked their home date with Leicester City in the third round.

After a difficult opening quarter-hour against Posh, they got on the front foot and were well worth Bell’s opener after 29 minutes.

However, they always appeared suspect defensively and all three of Peterborough’s goals could be put down to some shoddy work at the back.

Ironically, for a side whose defensive work was the foundation of last season’s success, Town had their struggles at the back.

Michael Doughty’s first equaliser saw him lose his man and avoid the defence on his way to heading home Marcus Maddison’s cross.

Then, with Town 2-1 up, they had a lucky escape when Alex Cairns was first to a long ball which the defence failed to deal with.

They were not so lucky moments later, when Marriott collected Maddison’s long pass over the defence to finish confidently.

Further salt was added to an already gaping wound in the 90th

minute, when Cairns spilled Maddison’s long-range effort and Lloyd was first to the loose ball to secure victory.

“I think overall the players tried everything,” Rosler aid. “We had two fewer days’ recovery. You saw the level of fitness, the level of endeavour and the will to come back into the game is fantastic.

“We aren’t perfect. We will make mistakes along the way but the level of mistakes today for the three goals was too much to reward yourself with a win.

“I think we were all disappointed we gave that quality of goals away.”

Rosler’s counterpart, Grant McCann, was happy at the character shown by his players in battling back for three points.

“The character from the lads in the second half was outstanding,” he said.

“We have set a marker. We have some tough games but I sense that’s going to be a bit of a turning point for us.

“I’m pleased for Danny Lloyd. He came on and he looked positive in his play.”