Rosler calls for calm before Fleetwood's battle with Bulls

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wants calm ahead of Thursday’s huge FA Cup second round replay at Hereford, though Town may need a break in the wintry weather before the tie goes ahead

ddFleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wants calm ahead of Thursday’s huge FA Cup second round replay at Hereford, though Town may need a break in the wintry weather before the tie goes ahead.

Town head to the Southern Premier League club on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Wigan but the week began with the Edgar Street ground covered in snow. The Bulls have appealed for volunteers to help clear the pitch before kick-off.

A postponement may not hurt Town as Rosler has doubts over midfielders Kyle Dempsey (concussion) and Markus Schwabl (knee), as well as Aiden O’Neill who missed Saturday’s clash.

With midfielder Bobby Grant (knee) and striker Conor McAleny (ankle) also in the treatment room, Town could be thin on the ground for Thursday.

Rosler says calm is needed as Town head to Hereford as clear favourites, despite one win in 10 league games, in their bid to bring Jamie Vardy and Leicester to Highbury for a big-money TV tie the third round.

Rosler said: “We are not the only team who will get beaten at the DW Stadium this season. It is just for us to stay calm and make everything right in preparation for Thursday because that is a big game for us.

“I think it is important now not to go pointing fingers or to go overboard.

“We will always be a club that will be on the development side more than going for experienced players because that is our model.

“Through the injuries we have got out of balance and at the moment. We have problems to cope against top opposition.”

Town’s scorer in the 1-1 draw with Hereford at Highbury, Devante Cole (above), is not a target for Championship club Millwall according to sources close to the London club, who dismissed reports that the striker could follow Conor McLaughlin to the Den.

Wigan assistant boss Leam Richardson has played down reports of a fracas in then tunnel at the end of Saturday’s game at the DW Stadium.

Richardson said: “It was just Ivan Toney and Nathan Pond – a centre-forward against a centre-half – coming together. I don’t think there was much in it. They were laughing about it in the dressing room.

“It’s one of those where they wait for a group to come around them and then they start pushing and shoving, rather than getting on with it themselves.

“It lasted all of about three seconds and then it was all over.”