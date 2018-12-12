Richard Cooper leaves Oldham to become Fleetwood Town's new football secretary

Richard Cooper has left League Two side Oldham Athletic to take over from Luis de Oleza and become Fleetwood Town's new football secretary.

De Oleza has returned to his native Majorca after over two years at Fleetwood Town.

The Spaniard joined the club as a legal intern in 2016 and took over as secretary at Town when now Blackpool secretary Steve Edwards left the club in the summer of 2017.

The club thanked De Oleza for his work at the club and welcomed Cooper, who joins Town after spending the last 18 months in the same role at Oldham Athletic.

The new secretary also worked for the Manchester FA for nearly four years as head of business services and regulations, as well as being voluntary assistant secretary at Ashton United before joining Oldham in July last year.

A club spokesman said: "Everyone at the club would like to place on record it’s sincere thanks to Luis for his efforts and contribution while at the club and wish him all the best for the future, as well as welcoming Richard to the club."