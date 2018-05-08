RETAINED LIST: Fleetwood Town confirm Chris Neal, George Glendon will leave as Nathan Pond gets new deal

Fleetwood Town have revealed that keeper Chris Neal and midfielder George Glendon will leave the club in June but skipper Nathan Pond is one of many to have his contract extended.

Fleetwood have just released their retained list, with Neal and Glendon the big-name departures.

Neal made 25 appearances for the club after joining on a free transfer from Port Vale in the summer of 2016.

He reclaimed his role of number one just before the turn of the year but Alex Cairns regained the starting spot just before Uwe Rosler departed in February.

Neal made one appearance under John Sheridan, the 2-0 defeat at Peterborough last month. That was his and 23-year-old Glendon's last game for the club.

Glendon joined on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and made the move permanent in January last year.

He made his first ever Football League appearance in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November 2016 due to Jimmy Ryan's injury and went on to become a regular under Rosler in that 2016/17 promotion-chasing term.

He remained a regular under Rosler this season but found game-time harder to come by in Sheridan's 13-game spell, with just three starts and two substitute appearances.

The other first-team squad member to be released is Ricardo Kip.

Kip was signed by Steven Pressley in the summer of 2016 but made just one substitute appearance under his Rosler in the 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe in August 2016.

The former Ajax youth player joined the club for an undisclosed fee but has spent the majority of his time at Town on loan in his native Holland.

Town have extended skipper Nathan Pond's contract, enabling him to reach 500 club appearances.

Pond, 33, has been at the League One club since their North West Counties days in 2003 finished this season on 498 and has extended his deal for another year.

Options to extend the contracts of player of the season Ashley Eastham, Jack Sowerby and Ashley Nadesan have also been activated. Striker Nadesan had a successful loan spell at League Two club Carlisle.

Development squad quartet Lewis Baines, Gerard Garner, Dan Mooney and Matt Urwin will also be under contract for another year as their deals have also been extended.

Baines and Mooney had loan spells at both Bamber Bridge and Ashton Athletic, while Urwin was a key figure in the Chorley side that lost in the National League North play-off semi-final to Harrogate at the weekend.

Negotiations are ongoing with development squad duo Nathan Sheron and Mamadou Djabi, who have been offered new contracts at the club.

Leeds United right- back Lewie Coyle, Preston defender Kevin O’Connor, Huddersfield striker Jordy Hiwula and Manchester City defender Charlie Oliver have all returned to their parent clubs after being on loan at Highbury.

A club spokesman said: "The club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them all the best for the future."