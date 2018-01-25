Refreshed Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler so grateful for welcome break

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is pleased the postponement of Town’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Yeovil this week allowed his players and staff to recharge their batteries.

Town were scheduled to travel to the League Two side on Tuesday, but due to the Glovers’ FA Cup fourth round tie with Premier League giants Manchester United tomorrow the match has been rearranged for Tuesday February 6.

That gave Rosler (right) the opportunity to allow his players and staff some time away from Poolfoot Farm after a hectic run of fixtures – this is the first time Town have had a full week between games in almost two months.

They returned to training after a break yesterday and Rosler hopes his men are now refreshed and refocused ahead of a big trip to in-form Gillingham on Saturday.

Rosler said: “I think it was important. It was not planned because we all thought we were going to Yeovil on Tuesday.

“The cancelling of the game against Yeovil gave us a chance to give the players and the staff a well deserved rest because we went through a very demanding match programme, where the players in general did well from the middle of December until now. I think it was crucial that everyone got a bit if a break from each other.

“We recharged the batteries and went again on Wednesday.”

Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant upped his recovery from a knee injury by getting 70 minutes under his belt in a 4-3 defeat behind-closed-doors against a Championship club yesterday.

Another player who returned from injury was centre-half Ash Eastham, who shook off a calf problem sustained in the 0-0 FA Cup draw with Leicester three weeks ago to play the full 90 minutes against Blackburn last weekend.

Rosler says it was a tough call to put Eastham straight back in for skipper Nathan Pond but praised both Eastham and Cian Bolger for their performances against Rovers.

He said: “Ash Eastham is one of the few experienced players we have. He didn’t stay too long on the pitch (against Leicester) after he felt something in his calf to damage the injury more. He came off at the right time and it was always a case of a couple of weeks.

“It was a big call for me because Nathan Pond did well in his absence, but I felt it was the third game in a week against another tough opponent and Ash trained well. I thought it was the right time to bring him back.

“It was not easy but I felt the two centre-halves did really well in the game.”

Fleetwood launched an official eSports team this week.

The club’s official ‘Pro Clubs’ side on FIFA 18 (PlayStation 4) are now looking for players to join their team.

Town are officially the third club in the UK to launch an eSports team, and the first in Sky Bet League One, with QPR and Port Vale the only other established sides.

The club will be holding online trials on Wednesday January 31 with an additional live trial at Highbury Stadium on Friday February 2 - further details will follow in due course about the live trial at Highbury.

For the online trials there will be a total three trial slots available on each of the dates at 6:30pm, 7:30pm, and 8:30pm.

To register your interest message the club’s official Facebook / Twitter eSports page with your name, PlayStation username, preferred date and time, and your first and secondary position.

For any further information on the club’s eSports team contact courtney.bushell@fleetwoodtownfc.com