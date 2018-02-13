Quickfire four are key games for Kelly at Fleetwood

Fleetwood might have slipped to within three points of the League One drop zone but assistant head coach Rob Kelly is still looking up.

Town host Shrewsbury tonight in the first of four games in 12 days, including a visit to Doncaster and then home games against Portsmouth and MK Dons.

The crunch period starts against the second-placed Shrews tonight and Kelly says Town are confident and looking to climb from 17th place.

He said: “We have four games in a short period of time and 12 points to go for, so we’ll see if we can start by getting three of them on Tuesday. We are looking to kick on and push ourselves up that table again.

“We know where we are in the league table but we know that we are capable of stringing results together and looking at the other end of the table.

“Of course we are aware of where we are and of what hinges on every game, but we look forward to winning the games. We go into every game preparing to win and we’ll see where that can take us.

“We work with the players every day. We know we have got good players here, so we just have to keep the level of performance, tidy up the bits and pieces that have cost us and we will be fine.”

Fleetwood slipped coser to the drop zone after their game at Rochdale was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

This week’s snow has not hindered Town’s preparations for tonight’s clash and Kelly says that is down to their multi-million pound Poolfoot Farm base.

He said: “We are fortunate that we have this environment to work in. We’ve missed very little time on the training ground due to the weather and we’ve been able to prepare for a tough game against Shrewsbury.”