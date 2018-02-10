POSTPONED: Rochdale v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town's clash at Rochdale has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Trevor Kettle deemed the pitch unplayable at 10:30am this morning due to the overnight rain and predicted wet weather.

The League One game will now be rearranged with a date expected to be set in April.

Fleetwood released the following statement on their website: "Following a pitch inspection on Saturday morning by referee Trevor Kettle, the pitch was deemed unplayable, with the match now set to be rearranged.

"A further communication will be made to supporters with regards tickets, travel and the rearranged date for the match."