Positive reports on injured Fleetwood pair

The treatment table has been busy at Poolfoot Farm but Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has had positive news on injuries.

Rosler revealed Bobby Grant (knee) is set to return in the “near future” and that Conor McAleny (ankle) is due back on the grass next week.

Both will miss tonight’s game at Walsall (7.45pm) and Saturday’s Highbury derby with Blackpool, while Rosler was coy on the availability of George Glendon.

The midfielder limped out of last weekend’s goalless draw with Doncaster and will be assessed ahead of tonight’s game, when Lewie Coyle will complete his three-match suspension.

Grant was injured in the draw at Blackburn last month and Rosler says the specialist has provided better news than anticipated.

Rosler said: “Bobby and the specialist worked on a certain issue and in the near future he will be back with us. It will not take months and months.

“What you understand as the near future is probably different to what I understand as the near future but there is some hope. It is as positive as we could get.”

McAleny is expected to be back earlier than Grant. The 25-year-old started his Fleetwood career with a bang following his summer move from Everton but an ankle injury sustained in August flared up again.

And despite stepping up his comeback and starting last month’s games against Shrewsbury and Oxford,the striker had another setback in training and has missed the last five.

Rosler said: “Conor had a relapse and saw a specialist. We put some procedures in place to help. He needs to rest now but he will be on the grass next week.”

Rosler explained how he handles the mental side of injuries, especially with McAleny, who has never played more than 30 games in a season.

He said: “Every player wants to play because that is what they are living and dying for. When that is taken away, it leaves a big hole in your life to fill and sometimes for younger players it is not easy.

“It is not only me, it is up to the whole staff to help Conor through. We do everything we can.

“I think the boy is brilliant and has learned from experience how to handle the situation better.

“Bobby Grant is the same. He played 50-plus games last season and now is itching and scratching, and is sending me text messages which I really appreciate.

“Both players, and Lewie Coyle as well, are desperate to play football again.”