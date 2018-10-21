PLAYER RATINGS: Portsmouth 1 Fleetwood Town 0

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

Oli Hawkins' 50th minute header gave Pompey all three points with Fleetwood youngster Nathan Sheron sent off in the 84th minute after picking up his second bookable offence.

Here is how the Gazette rated the performances:

Alex Cairns 6

Didn’t have a save to make and not at fault for the goal. Could have done better with some of his clearances - lucky with the one that cannoned off Hawkins and wide



Nathan Sheron 6

Unlucky with the red card. Two harsh bookings for fouls on Curtis. Solid otherwise.



Craig Morgan 5.5

Error in the first half to lose the ball to Hawkins on edge of his own box went unpunished. Not as solid as usual.



Ash Eastham 6

The fact that Pompey did not have a shot on target aside from the goal says a lot. Still consistently strong



Lewie Coyle 6

Should have got on the end of that ball from Wallace in the first half. Did well considering he was booked early on for time wasting.



Ryan Taylor 6

Dead ball delivery not as strong as normal his corner in injury time that went straight to the keeper summed up Town’s day



Jason Holt 5

Him and Taylor running into each other in first half in Chuckle Brother fashion shows not on same wavelength. Needs to put his stamp on a game.



R Wallace 5.5

Aside from that one flash of brilliance to nearly send Coyle clear expected a lot more



Ash Hunter 6

Always looked a threat but Pompey had done their homework and he was not allowed the space, time or freedom he has had to date



Paddy Madden 6

Worked hard, perhaps could have done better with his one chance but he did not have the service.



Wes Burns 5

Shut out of the game by Portsmouth. Expect more given his early season form.



Evans on for Holt 67 6



Gave Town a bit more direction, could it have been a different story had he started?



Dempsey on for Wallace 78 6

Got on the ball and made an impact



Bolger on for Coyle 90 6

Sent on as a centre forward and tried his best to spark something



