PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 1 Luton Town 2

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town.

Alex Cairns 5

Probably the only time you will ever see the Fleetwood Town shot-stopper get that low mark. A rare error for the Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu goal. But he has saved Town on many occasions before and will bounce back from this.

Lewie Coyle 7

Started out at right back but in the second half was given a new central midfield role. On the strength of that late cameo it could seem that he is the man to replace James Wallace. Used his physicality, got on the ball, linked defence and attack and did not look out of place. Interesting to see if he can make that his own.

Ash Eastham 7

Solid and along with Souttar handled Luton's attack and barely gave them a sniff.

Harry Souttar 7

The youngster ended up with a bandaged head in the second half and that shows how he is willing to put his body on the line. Again a strong partnership with Eastham.

James Husband 7

Played a big role in limiting Luton's chances and is an outlet on that left flank for attack too.

Jason Holt 6

Gave away the free-kick for the goal with his foul on Shinnie as he attempted to stop their counter. Busy but still needs to bring more end product.

Jack Sowerby 6

Another physical showing, high-tempo and always looking to get on the ball. Like Holt could do with a bit more end product.

Ross Wallace 7

Fleetwood's biggest threat in the opening stages as he tried his luck from distance. Bright on the ball and showed a bit of bite with some strong challenges.

Wes Burns 7

Back from injury and started in the forward pack but played his best football when moved to the right back role. Would not be surprised if we see him back there permanently.

Ched Evans 6

The forward was hardly given a sniff by Luton's mean defence. They had done their homework and managed to subdue Fleetwood's front three at the start. Able to have more time on the ball in the second half when Hunter and Nadesan introduced.

Paddy Madden 7

The king of the one touch finish was on target again to make it 18. Perhaps could have done better when he fired the ball over in the box with the score at 0-0 but kept going and nearly found a leveller after netting late on. Energy levels are phenomenal.

Nadesan on for Holt 58 7

His introduction saw Coyle move into the middle and Burns go to right back.

Fleetwood looked more of a threat with that line-up and Nadesan brought a new threat. Another assist as he teed up Madden for the goal.

Sheron on for Sowerby 84 6

Not enough time to make an impact.

Hunter on for R Wallace 76 7

Bright as ever having lost his spot in the starting line-up. Made an impact not just offensively but his block to stop Elliot Lee crucial. If he had not blocked the ball on the line it would have been 3-0. Great worlk